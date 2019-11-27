America Recycles Day was Nov. 15
The problem with plastic is… wait, is there a problem with plastic? The answer is more complex than yes or no.
With America Recycles Day on Friday, Nov. 15, let’s take a look at single-use plastic bags.
According to recent research as reported by worldatlas.com, the top five polluters are China, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, while America ranks closer to 20th on the list.
Ironically, China and Sri Lanka have both banned the use of plastic bags.
And while the United States may not be the biggest contributor to plastic pollution in the ocean, that pollution is still a concern, and a healthy, clean environment is a responsibility to be shared by everyone.
California, Hawaii, and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico have banned disposable bags. San Francisco is among the hundreds of U.S. cities that have banned single-use plastic, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Earth Day this year banning the sale of single-use plastic bags in New York beginning in March 2020.
In addition to China and Sri Lanka, the countries of Bangladesh, Israel, South Africa, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritania, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Albania, and Georgia have banned the use of plastic bags.
However, Florida and Arizona have passed legislation preventing counties and communities from enacting plastic bans or imposing fees for single-use plastics locally.
As with anything, there are at least two sides to the single-use plastic story.
The Center of Biological Diversity states that while Americans use 100 billion plastic bags each year, just one percent are recycled.
The organization maintains that the average American household takes home nearly 1,500 single-use plastic bags annually, yet recycles just 15, leaving the rest for landfills.
Worse still, 80 percent of ocean plastic pollution enters the ocean from land, according to the site.
The Center advocates using cloth bags to reduce the impact on land and at sea.
On the other hand, the American Progressive Bag Alliance states that banning or taxing single-use plastic bags will negatively impact working families and seniors on fixed incomes while failing to improve the environment and potentially causing more harm.
According to www.bagtheban.com, bag bans and taxes threaten thousands of American jobs and using reusable bags can be dangerous to consumers, as they can harbor dangerous bacteria if not washed and stored appropriately.
The organization states that plastic bags require 70 percent less energy and 96 percent less water to manufacture than paper alternatives.
It further states that, assuming one grocery trip per week, it would take more than seven years of using the same cotton bag before it is a better option than a plastic retail bag reused three times.
Perhaps this gives us more to consider.
How many people reuse their plastic grocery bags three times? How many plastic bags are strong enough to be reused three times? If we use cloth bags made from discarded clothing, how is the energy expenditure affected? How many jobs will be lost if the United States no longer produces, uses, reuses, or recycles single-use plastic?
With so many questions and so few answers, is a complete ban the most reasonable solution?
Imagine carrying groceries home in a single-use plastic bag provided by retailers, reusing that bag to line a wastebasket or to clean up after pets. That bag then goes to the landfill full of refuse. It is smaller than the large bags purchased for large waste bins and cheaper than the small plastic bags sold for pet refuse.
Another option is to have the bags cut into strips and crocheted into stronger, reusable bags made from the single-use version.
Paper or plastic? Some retailers have taken the choice away. Natural Grocers and Aldi’s don’t offer single-use plastic, offering boxes free of charge or reusable bags that can be purchased.
That makes a difference. As demand for other plastic products falls, so will supply.
Locally, the Harrison County Food Pantry and Freely Given accept donations of usable plastic bags. There they are reused to bag consumers’ products. The Harrison County Humane Society accepts singe-use plastic bags for pet waste, and the Harrison County Landfill will take single use plastic bags to recycle. The local landfill contracts with the City of Council Bluffs Recycling Center for all of its recycling.
Shoppers can also return the bags to recycling bins near the entrance of most national retailers.
The Iowa Grocery Industry Association’s Build with Bags grant program offers parks and schools grant funding to purchase outdoor products, such as benches made from recycled plastic bags.
The IGIA encourages recipients to use Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls for those purchases, but other grant programs exist as well, including a similar program through Trex, a company that also uses unwanted plastic bags, films, and bubble wrap to fabricate outdoor furniture and equipment.
“While landfilling bags is a last resort, if you aren’t able to recycle bags and need to place them into waste receptacles, consider tying each in a knot so they won’t fly in the wind,” Leslie Bullock Goldsmith, Land Quality Bureau Program Planner with Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said.
For more information about America Recycles Day, visit the Keep America Beautiful website at www.kab.org.
