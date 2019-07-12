The Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Culavin Heights in Missouri Valley at 8:37 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, for a possible fire in room 202.
Upon arrival at 9:50 a.m. at the low rent housing facility at 505 E. Huron St., firefighters found many tenants outside the building and a strong smoke odor in the lobby.
“The smoke became thicker as we made out way to the second floor,” said Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers.
Wohlers stated that when they got to room 202, firefighters found the tenant in the room, who stated that he got the fire out with a fire extinguisher.
According to Wolhers, the main fire was out at that time, but many items were still smoking, including the stove.
“We removed the stove from the building and found more fire damage and embers in the wall and ventilation ductwork,” said Wohlers. “Hose lines were pulled to the stairwell, but weren’t used.”
Wohlers stated that all hot objects were pulled from the building and firefighters remained on the scene for some time, utilizing gas-powered fans to remove smoke from the building. Firefighters returned to the fire hall at 10:44 a.m.
“Room 202’s tenant was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for respiratory issues related to the smoke and utilizing the fire extinguisher,” said Wohlers. “His quick reaction saved this incident from becoming a much larger issue.”
