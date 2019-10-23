It was the little things. Locks engaged that she left unlocked; an appointment book closed that had been left open.
Lisa Hember knew something was not right when she opened her shop on Friday morning. Oct. 11. She had been burglarized.
According to Assistant Missouri Valley Police Chief Lee Lange, sometime after Hember closed on Thursday, Oct. 10, and the morning of Friday, Oct. 11, a person or persons entered Hair Flyers through a hole in the door of the adjoining building and stole more than $500 in merchandise.
Hember added up the cost of the stolen clippers and clipper heads, and that totaled more than $600 without the cost of the merchandise.
The tools of her profession, which she uses daily, had to be replaced immediately as did the bathroom tissue, fly swatters, towels, and gloves. Most importantly, though, the burglars took her peace of mind and left her feeling unsettled, violated, and angry.
“Maybe someone else is better off today than they were before,” she said. “They took little things and items that are easy and quick to pawn.”
Hember added that this isn’t just happening in Missouri Valley. When she replaced her equipment, she was told shops in Council Bluffs are experiencing the same thing.
“I feel sorry for businesses, in general, going through this. It is not just me,” she said. “I hope no other business has to go through this. It’s tough for small businesses.”
She has been a barber and stylist in Missouri Valley for more than 38 years, and though she knows most residents are honest, good people, she has resorted to taking her belongings home with her each night.
“There are a lot of wonderful people I have gotten to know in Missouri Valley. You hate that a few spoil the whole bunch,” she lamented.
Despite that, she is grateful and comforted to know that the local police department is checking on her business, and others, each night.
“They have been up and down this street, checking doors and notifying me with notes in my door when I get here,” she said.
