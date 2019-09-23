The Schleswig Wine and Bier Club, Inc. will sponsor its 44th Annual Wine and Bier Contest, open to all amateur wine and beer makers, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, at the Ida Grove Country Club in Ida Grove.
A special contest among area beer clubs will take place at 4 p.m. on Oct. 19. Six or seven clubs have indicated they will participate in entering one IPA Style Beer in the contest.
Brew pub beers will be judged in a special Judges Seminar held at 7 p.m., Saturday evening at the Ida Grove Golf Course. Phil Rickert from Santa Fe, N.M., will be the host. There will not be Wine Seminar this year on Saturday evening.
Amateur wine and beer maker entries will be accepted starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. Entries will close one hour before the event starts.
Last year, the contest had 57 brew pub beers from 19 different breweries, coming from
Des Moines; Boone; Ankeny; Glenwood; Omaha, Neb.; Sioux City; and Sioux Falls, S.D.
More brew pubs have opened this past year, and contest organizers are looking at a few more entries in the Commercial Division of the contest.
There are 18 wine classes and 34 beer classes, plus sub-divisions.
Ribbons will be awarded according to points given by the judges. Grand champion and reserve grand champion will be awarded both to the best wine makers and the best bier makers.
A Potluck dinner will follow the awards.
For additional information, contact Don Thompson, Secretary, Schleswig Wine and
Bier Club, Inc., 208 S. 11th St., Dunlap, IA 51529; e-mail tommytee@iowatelecom.net; or call 712-643-5333 and leave a message.
The Ida Grove Country Club is located at 200 E Second St. in Ida Grove, which is in the eastern part of town, just off Highway 59/175 near the hospital.
