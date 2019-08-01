Iowa’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday is this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3.
The annual break from sales tax is the perfect time to save on new clothes or shoes before the kids head back to school, or even something special for the upcoming holiday season.
In general, select clothing and footwear are tax exempt, meaning no state sales tax will be collected, but there are restrictions.
Check out the Sales Tax Holiday on Iowa Department of Revenue’s website, tax.iowa.gov, for full details.
