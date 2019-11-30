The Missouri Valley Public Library announces the new Obituary Index to the Ancestry.com Library Edition.
The addition comes from newspapers.com and offers patrons the chance to perform multiple ways to search for obituaries.
Ancestry.com Library Edition now has over 750 million records from 475 million pages of historical newspapers. A complete list of information for each obituary can be viewed on individual record pages, which include a source citation for the corresponding digital picture in newspapers.com. The “Email a Record Home” feature can be used to easily share records.
Patrons can search by entering the name of the deceased, birth date and place, and/or age at death. Users can also search by marriage date and place, death and/or burial date, or residence and/or death place.
The library offers this service free of charge. Patrons are encouraged to come in and take advantage of this new feature.
The Missouri Valley Public Library is located at 420 E. Huron St. in Missouri Valley. For more information, call 712-642-4111.
