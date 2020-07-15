Though the Harrison County Fair Board has cancelled all other entertainment at the fair for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison County 4-H youth will get to present their exhibits beginning on Saturday, July 18.
The Harrison County Fair will be adapted to protect youth and their families throughout the week. Video options will be provided to those with compromised immune systems, or for those who are not comfortable attending in-person.
On deck zones may be marked to provide distancing between participants, and spectator tents will be spaced appropriately as well. Participants, judges, and spectators may also be offered masks.
Capacity limits will be adjusted according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ latest proclamation, with family members only.
Despite these modifications, 4-H’ers will ‘Strive for Gold’ in all the usual ways, starting with the 4-H Horse Show on Saturday, July 18, in the Harrison County Fairgrounds arena. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the show will commence at 9 a.m.
Static exhibits can be dropped off beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with each club having a scheduled drop-off time.
Please note that baked goods will not be delivered at this time. Instead, they will be delivered for judging between 8-8:30 a.m. for judging. Food will not be eaten, but can be touched.
Projects will be wiped down if possible, and club leaders, with help from approved volunteers, will sort exhibits according to project areas.
On Sunday, July 19, the Harrison County Fair is going to the dogs. 4-H dogs will be checked in, one at a time, in the Commercial Exhibit Building beginning at 2:30 p.m., and the Dog Show begins at 3 p.m.
Set-up day will also look different than in the past. Though much of the set-up process will be completed the week prior to the fair by extension staff and volunteers, club leaders and junior high- and high school-aged 4-H youth will be invited to assist in last minute set-up on Monday, July 20, at 8 a.m.
The 2020 Harrison County Fair will begin in earnest on Tuesday, July 21, at 8 a.m. with a new event.
The 4-H Tall Corn Contest kicks off fair week outside the exhibit building.
Youth will drop off their corn plants with an exhibit tag attached, and can pick those plants up later in the day.
At 8:30 judging begins for:
- 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences,
- Personal Development and Creative Visual Arts,
- 4-H Science, Technology, Engineering and Mechanics,
- Ag and Natural Resources,
- Horticulture,
- Photography,
- Discovery 4-H static exhibits,
- Clover Kids exhibits
Non-conference judging will occur, and judges will critique exhibits without youth present.
On Tuesday evening, the 4-H scholarship winners will be recognized in the middle of the fairgrounds. Senior scholarship winners are asked to meet there at a flatbed trailer at 7:15 p.m.
At the same time and in the same place, the 2020 Harrison County 4-H Hall of Fame nominee will be introduced.
The Harrison County Fair King and Queen will also be crowned at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening with families present. This event is scheduled to happen at the fairgrounds, but the back-up location is in the 4-H building.
Candidates are asked to meet at the 4-H building at 7 p.m.
There will not be a formal reception following the coronation this year, and the queen will not attend the Iowa State Fair because that event has been canceled.
Fair royalty duties throughout the fair will also look different.
“They will still play a role, but it will be smaller than normal due to things being canceled,” Carter Oliver with the Extension Office said.
4-H’ers will present their working exhibits on Wednesday, July 22, beginning at 9 a.m., with family members present.
Participants will be judged in person and each will be allowed two to three volunteers to complete each craft. Those volunteers may change halfway through the project.
Working exhibits will last 10 minutes and will be completed one at a time.
From 2-4 p.m. that afternoon, 4-H sheep and goat exhibits will be checked in and inspected by the veterinarian.
Sheep participants will need to schedule a weigh-in time with extension staff.
4-H rabbits will be checked-in by the show sheet at 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon, and the show will begin in the show arena at 4 p.m.
Showmanship will be conducted at a safe distance between the judge and the 4-H’er, and family members will be allowed at the show.
Poultry can be checked in at the Commercial Building from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Virtual 4-H Share the Fun entries are due on a flash drive by 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4-H building. The 4-H Share the Fun submissions will be viewed by judges on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. This will be a closed, virtual event only.
Thursday is a full day of exhibits with 4-H beef check-in taking place from 7-8:30 a.m.
Cattle must be vet checked as they leave their trailer before entering the barns, and all animals must be checked-in with the proper paperwork.
At 9 a.m. the 4-H educational presentations will be judged in person. Microphones will not be used this year, but posters and projectors are allowed. Participants must bring their own computer. Family members will be allowed to attend this event.
Poultry that was not checked in the night before, but can be checked in from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at the Commercial Building.
The 4-H Sheep Show also begins at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the 4-H Goat Show. Showmanship will be conducted at a safe distance between the judge and participants. Family members can attend the event.
The 4-H Poultry Showmanship judging will begin a 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon with family members invited to the event.
Following Poultry Showmanship, at 2 p.m., the 4-H Poultry Show will be closed with just the judge and clerks present.
The Extemporaneous Speaking Contest will be held in the 4-H Building at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Participants will choose their topic and prepare their presentation at individual tables. At 3 p.m. speakers will present in front of a judge with family members allowed to attend.
4-H beef check-in will be conducted again from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and beef weigh-in will be between 5-7 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Cattle must be vet checked as they leave their trailer before entering the barns, and all animals must be checked-in with the proper paperwork.
Friday, July 24, begins with a pancake breakfast at the Bingo stand at 7:30 a.m. It is hosted by Cogdill Farm Supply.
4-H Swine check-in is from 7-8:30 a.m., though a second check-in time is offered from 3-4:30 on Friday afternoon as well. Swine weigh-in will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening.
Swine must be inspected by the veterinarian as they leave their trailer and before entering the barn.
4-H Table Setting will be a closed show in the 4-H building. Formal contestants will be allowed to set up their tables first, followed by casual category participants. Once the event is done, families will be allowed to walk through the building.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, both open and 4-H feed, bucket and bottle calf entry and classification will be done at the scales according to the following schedule:
- 4-H beef breeding heifers
- Cow/calf units
- Produce classes
- Market heifers
- Beef showmanship
- Market steers
- Packer’s Choice
- 4-H feeder calves
- 4-H bucket/bottle calves
10. Open bucket/bottle calves
Cattle will stay overnight, show, and then go home immediately. Youth will be distanced appropriately within the arena and while on deck.
This will not be a full fit show.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed during showmanship, and families can attend the show.
The 4-H Cat Show will be in the 4-H building at 7:30 p.m. Cats are to be brought into the building in containers and placed in front of the judge when it their turn. The judge will retrieve the cat, and showmanship will be done with social distancing in mind. Family members are welcome at this show.
Saturday, July 25, begins with the 4-H Swine Showmanship at 8:30 a.m., followed by 4-H Swine Classes and the open class Swine Show.
Swine will stay overnight, show, and then go home. Youth are to wait for the arena to clear before opening their pens to allow the next class to show.
Participants will drive their animals when they are appropriately spaced, and if the animals congregate, exhibitors are asked to back away and allow volunteers to separate the animals.
Likewise, showmanship will be done with a safe distance between the judge and participants, potentially one at a time. Family members can attend the show.
The Buckets of Junk Auction, coordinated through the fair office, will conclude at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and winners will be announced through the fair website and social media.
4-H’ers can then celebrate their accomplishments with the 4-H pool party Saturday night at 9 p.m.
The 4-H Exhibit Building will be open for families to view projects from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, and again from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Club leaders, and 4-H’ers junior high and high school aged are invited to help Extension staff and volunteers clean the fairgrounds beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.
At 10:30 a.m. 4-H exhibits will be released in the 4-H exhibit building. Clubs will be assigned times to pick up their projects.
The following events have been canceled:
- 4-H pizza party.
- 4-H Style Show.
- 4-H Exploring Swine.
- Clover Kid’s Stuffed Animal Show.
- 4-H Apple Pie and Muffin Baking Auction.
- Ugly Cake contest.
- Fashion Revue, Clothing Selection, and $15 Challenge. These clothing items can be entered as a static exhibit.
