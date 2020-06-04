Missouri Valley High School Principal Kristie Kruckman announced new classes at the beginning of the coming school year that have been made possible by an extra period in the school day.
“Many of the classes we are adding are due to going to the eight-period day next year,” Kruckman reported to the board of directors at the May 11 regular meeting. “We had several teachers add in new classes, which gave us a good mix of study hall coverage.”
In addition to new classes, others were tweaked for a better fit, and some were left just as they were.
Business
A new class called Entrepreneurship has been added to the business program. This class, offering two credit points, will be taught by Carrie Kohl.
“It goes along with our coffee shop business, too, that we have started out in the commons,” she added.
Foreign Languages
Although the district is not offering any new foreign languages, there is an additional development in that program as well. The district offers Spanish 1 through Spanish 4.
“The STAMP certification… allows our students to be certified as bilingual,” Kruckman said. “They have to pass a test in a foreign language and score an 18 or above on the ACT in the language category. We actually have two kids that will qualify for that certification this spring.”
Freshman Seminar
Changes were also made to the Freshman Seminar program, as speech was replaced with a do-it-yourself maintenance and repair class that will be taught by Justin Mills.
“It’s not that we don’t think speech is important, but we think it is so much more embedded in other courses than what it used to be,” she said. “We didn’t feel (it) was necessary to offer it as a stand-alone course as a freshman.”
ACT Prep
The district is now offering a semester-long for-credit course called On to College ACT Prep for grades 9-12.
“We have the course aligned to testing dates, so that is good,” she said. “Also, we’ll have our own testing date here in April.”
Music
Jazz Band and Show Choir will be offered for credit. Jazz Band will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays for .8 credit and Show Choir will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for 1.2 credits.
Students who wish to be in Jazz Band will be required to also take Concert Band, and those who want to be in Show Choir will also be required to take Mixed Choir.
Science
A STEM class will be added to the science program in the coming school year for juniors and seniors only.
That course will be split between two educators. The first semester will focus on chemistry and physics, and the second semester focus will be biological sciences.
“(Students) can take that for a semester or for a full year, depending on what (their) area of interest is in science,” Kruckman added.
English and Language Arts
The district added an Honors English course to its English/Language Arts program to follow Honors English 9 and 10.
Creative Writing was split into two separate sections with one focused on fiction and another on non-fiction.
Dramatic Literature is being resurrected, Kruckman said.
“It is not performance-based, it is more the study of the literature of performing arts,” she explained. “They don’t do the play, but they study the literature that goes along with it.”
The district is once again going to offer a Debate class. Kruckman said this course is already very popular, with a lot of students registered to take it.
“It has been years and years since we have offered Debate,” she said. “We were very specific about how we came up with the course description because we wanted to ensure kids it wasn’t just about arguing. There is a lot of research that goes into debate.”
Other Electives
Finally, Kruckman said that they added a course that is currently called Leadership and Personal Development, though the name may change in the future.
The Board of Directors approved the changes to the Program of Study unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.