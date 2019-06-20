About a dozen of Harrison County’s 152 bridges suffered damage from recent flooding, according to Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble.
Photos have been taken of those structures and compared to inspection photos taken last year, Struble reported to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, May 30.
One bridge on Loomis Avenue has been closed again, Struble said. The concrete flume has failed after it was undermined by high waters the weekend of May 25-26, and the shoulder of the road has sloughed off on the downstream side of that bridge.
FEMA is expected to reimburse the county for repairs to flood-damaged locations, totaling $3,200 each.
Strubel further reported that the review appraisal is complete for the Goeppinger property along the Panora grading project route, and the value held at $6,288/acre
“We will have to go back to Neal Goeppinger and restart negotiations. He told me he was not interested in less than $7,200 per acre. I can’t see paying a nickel more than the appraisal. It is already higher than the average resale value, according to the assessor.”
If the payment per acre increased across the board to match Goeppinger’s appraised value, the cost of the project would increase by more than $40,000.
“I want to make sure we pay an equitable amount along the whole stretch,” Struble said.
Mike and Carol Perkins, who attended the meeting, own bins that may have to be turned if the Panora project is done as it is currently planned. The Perkins are interested in finding a different solution.
Struble assured them that project was likely to change before it is even let out for bids. He added that the process often involves several adjustments, and that contracts are then adjusted accordingly as well.
He planned to talk with the Perkins and their neighbors more as the project progresses.
Speeding traffic on K-45 south of Modale was further discussed at the May 30 meeting.
Struble is trying to get a traffic counter with speed detector, but has not had luck finding an available unit that works; however, he has found one that is currently not working that he hopes to repair and use in the area.
The City of Modale is considering a similar unit as well that would catch drivers’ attention and alert them to the speed limit.
Board President Walter Utman reported that the bridge planks on 260th Street are settling and that the water in the culvert below is nearing the bottom of the bridge.
Struble said that the crew will get pilings under those planks to keep them from settling more.
“With the flooding, we kind of put that on the back burner, but I will put that at the top of the list again,” Struble said. “It’ll probably be another year before we replace that.”
Weather permitting the culvert replacement projects on 125th and 194th Streets should begin the first or second week of June.
