After months of planning, the Logan City Council approved a bid at the June 22 meeting to demolish the structure at 416 E. Second Street, in Logan.
Though the property was once a residence, an older, double-wide structure was abandoned there long before the City purchased the property.
Southwest Iowa Planning Council is funding half the costs of the demolition through a grant.
SWIPCO received three bids for the demolition project.
- Challenger Construction, of Council Bluffs, bid $9,500.
- Fox Machine and Dirt, of Harlan, bid $14,000.
- IR&T Dozing and Excavating, of Dow City, bid $17,500.
The lowest bid, from Challenger Construction, was accepted. The City of Logan is responsible for half the cost of the project, or $4,750.
Other actions taken by the board include:
- Approved a cigarette permit for Logan Superfoods.
- Approved the second reading of Ordinance 473: An ordinance to amend Chapter 55 Animal Protection and Control.
- Approved the renewal of the MetLife Dental Insurance plan through the Iowa League of Cities, with a small increase.
- Approved a rental agreement with West Central Community Action for rental of the community center once a month.
- Approved the flood policy quote for the north lift station generator, to ensure FEMA payment in the event of a future flood.
- Approved Mayor Clint McDonald’s grocery voucher program with a donation received from the Jim Wood Foundation.
- Approved opening the community center for larger gatherings, such as funeral lunches, church services, family reunions, wedding receptions, etc., with signed waivers from guests.
