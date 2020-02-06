From shy to silly, young to old, Harrison County Humane Society has adoptable pets ready for the “FURever” home.
The 501(c)(3,) non-profit, organization held their “Run with the Big Dogs” open house and membership drive on Sunday, Jan. 26.
With a membership, members receive an e-newsletter quarterly, can attend the quarterly meetings, and are able to help build a haven for homeless, lost, or unwanted dogs and cats.
Those pets are vetted, fed, bathed, and provided love while they wait for their lost or new family.
Board member Christina Dickinson was busy caring for the animals, but took a few minutes to chat with visitors about the pets available for adoption.
One kitten, Ardis, was feral when she arrived at the shelter. She was cared for while volunteers spent time playing with her. She began to act more like a playful kitten, and then she met Mary.
Mary Norman visited the Harrison County Humane Society during the “Run with the Big Dogs” event.
She and Ardis studied one another from opposite sides of a window, while Dickinson told Ardis’ story.
“I tell the bad stuff right out of the chute,” Dickinson said.
Despite any “bad stuff,” it wasn’t long before Ardis was relaxing in Norman’s lap, and just like that, they were family.
Meetings like this are possible due to donations, grants, and lots of volunteer time, Dickinson said.
In 2018-19, the humane society received two grants for trap/neuter/release program and transportation for shelter animals.
Dickinson added that grant funding allowed the organization to purchase some land and construct an addition.
The volunteer committee maintains the current building, has purchased some adjacent land for a future outdoor dog run, and hopes to branch out into the neighboring building in the future.
“That will be our big, nice building for all the adoptable animals,” Dickinson said. The current building would then be used to house the animals that are quarantined for any reason.
The association has a number of dedicated volunteers, and they are always looking for more.
“The girl that does our scheduling sometimes ends up doing three or four shifts a day. We prefer that people come at least two or three times a month,” Dickinson said. “Hopefully, this year we will hire one person to do some of the things we have been doing for 10 years as a volunteer shelter.”
HCHS partners with all the local veterinarians for health care. They also plan to work more closely with law enforcement in the near future.
Some of the rescues come in ready to adopt and others require special healthcare and extra attention before they are ready.
The rewards are many – witnessing a puppy who has known nothing but pain and exhaustion experiencing tender love for the first time, and then weeks later finally acting like a puppy.
HCHS is working hard to dispel the myths associated with breed-specific bans as well.
Dickinson talked about Harrison County communities that have lifted the ban and the communities in which they are still working.
She advocates responsible pet ownership regardless of breed, and while she recognizes the strength of some breeds, she maintains that there is no breed that is aggressive as a whole.
Dickinson advocates knowing an animal’s characteristics before adopting and ensuring that it is the right fit for the family. For those who do wish to adopt a strong breed, it is important to know if the breed is banned.
Many breeds have special activity, socialization, and space needs. For some, a fence is essential, while others will never stray from the front yard. Some pets are better suited for active families, while others prefer plenty of alone time.
Finally, Dickinson said, “The proper insurance needs to be had.”
