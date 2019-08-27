A family gathered to view the stone that now lies at the foot of the sole flagpole in California Junction – a memorial honoring the life and service of son, husband, father, brother, and uncle, Mark Burbridge.
The memorial is placed where his story began. Burbridge grew up in California Junction, graduated from Missouri Valley High School and eventually went into law enforcement.
He started his law enforcement career in Missouri Valley, before becoming a Pottawattamie County Deputy.
On May 1, 2017, Burbridge was fatally shot at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs by a prisoner during transport from the Pottawattamie County Courthouse to the jail following a court appearance.
Dozens gathered on Friday, Aug. 16, to watch as a new flag, donated by WoodmenLife Lodge #635, was raised above the memorial stone, donated by Randy Scott of Hennessy Funeral Home, to remember their fallen loved one.
