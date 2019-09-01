Fundraising underway for Harris Grove Chapel building improvements
For 129 years, the Harris Grove Chapel has been perched atop a gently rolling hill in rural Harrison County south of Logan and east of Missouri Valley on 296th Street/F58, across the road from the Harris Grove Cemetery.
In those years, the chapel has been the site of many memorable events, joyful and sad, spiritual and business.
The church building was erected at a cost of $1,200, according to church records, and church services and Sunday school were held in the church through 1940.
The community bought the building, which had fallen into a state of disrepair, from the Methodist Conference 18 years later. In 1958, the community began the restoration process with memorial funds and gifted money.
The Harris Grove Chapel Association was incorporated, restoration completed, and the chapel dedicated on May 23, 1959.
The chapel remains an important part of life for the community, as well as a cherished piece of history. It has seen annual picnics, ice cream socials, Easter Sunrise services, Christmas programs, and community parties. Families have said their final farewells there and celebrated with newly married couples.
Though it has undergone restoration in 2002, 2003, 2004, and again in 2013 and 2014, the Chapel needs new windows and siding.
Previous restoration work was funded entirely by generous donations with much of the work completed by volunteers, and the association is again asking for help. The current project is expected to cost about $20,000.
“The Harris Grove Memorial Chapel has helped to fill the need for Christian community for well over a century,” association secretary Mary Dickinson stated in her written history.
Anyone interested in helping preserve this special area landmark can send donations directly to the Harris Grove Memorial Chapel Fund at Logan State Bank in Logan. Additionally, fundraising events will be planned in upcoming months, and generous community support will be greatly appreciated.
