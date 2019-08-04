Year after year, Missouri Valley youth count on one thing to make summer cooler – the Missouri Valley Aquatic Center.
According to the aquatic center’s new manager, Katie Preston, the pool might not have opened on time, or at all, this year if not for the help of city employees Trevor Melby and Vonda Ford, who ensured maintenance was complete in time for the facility to open.
So far this year, nearly all of the pumps have been replaced to get the pool up and running. Guards repainted the doors and the non-aquatic features, and they all received new gear.
Even then, more needs to be done, Preston said at the July 2 Missouri Valley City Council meeting, and she wants to be there to see it all done.
“I love it,” she said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
In fact, Preston has completed the majority of her training and approached the Missouri Valley City Council on July 2 to ask for a contract for job security.
“We will have to look at what it will consist of, and we will have to go into closed session, so that is something we can address in the future,” Mayor Shawn Kelly said.
The most pressing issue for the coming year is the aging diving board, according to Preston. A new board and foundation are required, and an engineer’s expertise is needed to complete the project.
She has begun raising funds for the project, and has plans for a dunking booth at the upcoming Harrison County Fair next week. As part of the fundraising, she has several ideas on how to recognize donors at various levels.
The mayor, a couple of Missouri Valley teachers, and the lifeguards will participate in the dunk tank during the fair, and Preston hopes that it is a big success.
Preston then addressed the gravel area at the pool with the city council. The gravel is going to be removed and reused at the Little Willow Dog Park, and Preston would like to see that space used for a snack shack.
She said she would like to see it cemented and have a structure built to house the vending machines that dispense snacks and drinks.
“The vending machines are working great, but it is so crowded,” she said. “We need a bigger area. If you put a portable air conditioner in there, we could have ice cream vending machines.”
The area is large enough for some picnic tables as well, and Preston can envision a tent-like shade that coordinates with the current look of the aquatic center.
The facility also needs a new sound system with microphone. Preston has looked into a system with weatherproof speakers and received a bid for that system.
“I’ve had to run around telling people to get out of the pool for weather. It would be easier with a microphone,” she said.
Preston added that the microphone would also come in handy for swim team practices and meets.
Missouri Valley City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said that she would review the issue and look for potential grant money for that need.
Some changes have already been implemented since Preston began this year, including a designated swim lesson coach – Regan Holst.
“We have another group session coming up because group lessons have been so full,” she added. “We have a lot of private lessons going on. One of the cool things we offer is a Water Babies class. Our youngest in that class is about six months.”
The next session will be July 22 through Aug. 5 from 5:15-6 p.m.
Another big thing this year, according to Preston, is water aerobics, taught by Jody Meyer, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6-7 p.m.
“We have had really good turnout for that,” she said. “Tuesdays and Thursdays, we offer a lap swim from 6 to 7.”
Preston stays really busy managing a staff of more than 20 lifeguards, with eight on staff for each shift. She generally works the front counter, checks chemicals throughout the day, takes care of facility needs as they arise, and often assists lifeguards poolside.
She has updated the facility’s personnel and training manuals, and she maintains staff training time.
“You’ve got a great training manual, I will tell you that,” City Council member Roger Gunderson said.
“I do in-service trainings twice a month. We practice all of our saves, using the backboard and our emergency action plan, and we all keep up on our training,” Preston added. “The guards are really on top of their game this year. We practice a lot, and I have them swim a lot.”
She reported to the city council that the facility has, at times, become busier this year than anticipated.
In addition to the regular customer base, Missouri Valley School’s Little Reds room brings 20-25 kids plus adults on Wednesdays and Thursdays and about 40 kids came from Blair, Neb., with eight adults as well to enjoy the facility that week.
“It is really fun when they all come. I know at the beginning of the year you didn’t want to hire any part-time counter help,” she said. “Lately, we have been so busy. I have called in extra guards and have everyone on deck.”
The city council offered to review applications for the season and revisit the issue at the next meeting; however, Preston said that she would need the assistance within days, not weeks.
She added that her 14-year-old son has already voluntarily helped when she could not be at the counter and all the guards are on deck.
Preston asked the city council if she could hire her son, on a call-in basis, for front counter help only.
“You know, I am a little jumpy about nepotism,” Gunderson said.
Preston assured council the assistance would be needed no more than five hours a week.
“I think it is something we need to address in the personnel manual. In a town our size, you are going to run into an issue with hiring relatives,” City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said. “You can make an exception for part-time seasonal staff.”
Finally, the pool is scheduled to close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 18, as students return to school the following Friday.
Though council member Patty Stueve asked if there was any hope that it could remain open through Labor Day.
Though many of her lifeguards are in football, Preston said that she would ask the them if anyone would be able to guard on those two weekends between the beginning of the school year and Labor Day.
“Its kind of nice to have the pool open for the kids on the weekend until Labor Day weekend,” Stueve said.
If the pool closes as scheduled on Aug. 18, Preston said she would like to host a dog day at the pool – a “Doggy Dive-in” to close out the “dog days of summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.