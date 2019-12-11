United States Air Force Airman Wyatt R. Wohlers graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Wohlers graduated with honors, which means out of 829 airmen, he graduated in the top 10%. He also received the honor of being the Guidon Bearer for his unit and received the award of Small Arms Expert.
Wohlers is currently stationed at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls, Texas, training in Aircraft Armament on F-15 fighter jets.
Wohlers is a 2019 graduate of Logan-Magnolia High School. He is the son of Ryan and Kim Wohlers.
