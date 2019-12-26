The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley is a site for Connections Area Agency on Aging congregate meals, serving at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday each week, with the exception of holidays.
Reservations are required by 10 a.m. one day in advance by calling 712-642-3215.
Menus for the upcoming week:
• Monday, Dec. 30 – Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot apples with raisins, biscuit, orange juice, coffee, milk, margarine.
• Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Turkey breast, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, cauliflower with cheese sauce, wheat roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1 – Closed for the holiday.
• Thursday, Jan. 2 – Meatballs with mushroom gravy, white rice, sliced carrots, multi-grain bread, butterscotch pudding, coffee, milk, margarine.
• Friday, Jan. 3 – Baked chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, chocolate chip brownie, coffee, milk, margarine (2), sour cream.
Menu subject to change without notice.
