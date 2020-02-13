The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley is a site for Connections Area Agency on Aging congregate meals, serving at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday each week, with the exception of holidays.
Reservations are required by 10 a.m. one day in advance by calling 712-642-3215.
Menus for the upcoming week:
• Monday, Feb. 17 – Closed for President’s Day
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, milk, margarine.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Beef chili, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll, milk, margarine (2), sour cream, salad dressing.
• Thursday, Feb. 20 – Breaded Pollock, cheesy potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, tartar sauce, margarine.
• Friday, Feb. 21 – Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard.
Menu subject to change without notice.
