Family-friendly films will be showing at Modale Movie Night on Saturday, Jan. 25. At the Modale United Methodist Church Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. with showtimes at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will feature two screens with two movies showing at the same time – “Overcomer” and “Kavik – The Wolf Dog.” Movies for the young and old alike.
In “Overcomer,” life changes overnight for coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick) after he loses his basketball team and is challenged by the school’s principal, Olivia (Priscilla Shirer) to coach a new sport he doesn’t know or like.
As John questions his own worth, he dares to help the least likely runner take on the biggest race of the year. Filled with a powerful mix of faith, humor, and heart, this inspirational story will have you on the edge of your seat.
In “Kavik – The Wolf Dog,” Kavik is a magnificent Alaska dog who leads his team to victory in the National Open Sled Dog Races. He is bought by a wealthy and unscrupulous businessman, George Hunter. But Kavik’s plane crashes enroute to Seattle, and the badly wounded dog is found in the woods by 12-year-old Andy.
Though no one believes Kavik will survive – including Hunter – Andy nurses him back to health. The accident has left the once proud dog fearful and cowardly, but Andy loves him anyway.
When Hunter hears of Kavik’s amazing recovery, he takes the dog back to Seattle to show him off at his annual sportsman’s dinner. Frightened by the event, Kavik leaps through a glass window to freedom.
Lost and alone, Kavik must regain his courage as he battles both man and the elements during his 2,000-mile trek to find the family he loves.
Modale Movie Night features free admittance with free food and popcorn. Bring your family and friends for a night of fun, food, and film.
