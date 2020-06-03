A pair of Woodbine residents celebrated milestone birthdays last week, and family members for each individual arranged birthday parades in their honor.
LaVonne Thompson celebrated her 90th birthday on May 19, and Nadine Mahan celebrated her 100th birthday on May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.