Marcia Morrison, a former teacher in the Missouri Valley Community School District for 27 years, is retiring from teaching after 44 years. She is finishing her career in Lebanon, Mo., where she has taught for the past 13 years.
Morrison began her career in Rock Rapids where she taught for two years. She then taught in Shenandoah for two years before becoming employed with the Missouri Valley school district.
While in Missouri Valley, Morrison taught special education and fifth grade. She also coached Special Olympics, along with volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Morrison and her husband, Rick, have four children, Molly Green and her husband, Charlie, of Woodbine; Megan Hiemstra and her husband, Mike, of Freeport, Mich.; Mandy Barker and her husband, Jonny, of Lebanon, Mo., and Robb Morrison of Lebanon, Mo. Marcia and Rick have eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Masyn, Kaymn, Levi, Kasey, Andrew, Kooper, and Landon.
