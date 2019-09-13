Brian Zephier and Jessica Rhodes of Mondamin are the parents of newborn daughter, Talia Ann Zephier, who was born on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb.
Talia weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Talia has one brother, Liam Zephier, 3, and one sister, Izabellann McNamara, 6.
Grandparents are Carol Burbridge of Mondamin, Lester Rhodes of Council Bluffs, Mary Ann Diggins of Mondamin, and David Zephier of Logan.
Great-grandparent is Sharon Bedsaul of Mondamin.
