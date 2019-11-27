Kash Dale McIntosh was born on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, to Kelly and Justin McIntosh of Modale.
Kash weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.
Big sister Kennedy also welcomes Kash into their home.
Grandparents are Dean and Pam McIntosh of Missouri Valley, Ed and Pat McIntosh of Beebeetown, and Cindy McKeighan of Missouri Valley.
Great-grandparents are Sandy Marquardt of Missouri Valley and John and Char McKeighan of Beebeetown.
