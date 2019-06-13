Karlee Renae Haken

Karlee Renea Haken was born on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb., to Stephanie and Chris Haken of Missouri Valley.
Karlee weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.
Big sister, Emily Haken, also welcomes Karlee into their home.
Grandparents are Mark and Carol Peterson of Bismark, S.D., and Bruce and Barb Haken of Slayton, Minn.
