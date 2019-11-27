Chelyse and Andrew Cheek are the parents of a newborn son, Jaxon Lee Allen Cheek, who was born on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Jaxon weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Jaxon has two older sisters, Alivia, 5, and Breann, 3.
Grandparents are Sheri Devor of Missouri Valley; James Fairchild and Shannon Pitt of Pisgah; William Brock of Council Bluffs; Emmy and Rick Holibaugh of Diamond, Mo.; and Doug Cheek of Joplin, Mo.
Great-grandparents are Don and Betty Rodasky of Missouri Valley; Bill and Judy Fairchild of Modale; Pat Kibbie of Diamond, Mo.; and Larry and Bobbie Throop of Diamond, Mo.
