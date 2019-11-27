Ember Ann Jensen was born on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Brookings Hospital in Brookings, S.D. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Parents are Justin and Mikala Jensen of Lake Preston, S.D. Ember has an older brother named Aston.
Grandparents are Mike and Gail Fitzpatrick of Missouri Valley and Lynn and Jodi Jensen of Lake Preston, S.D.
Great-grandparents are Sharil Lawler of Vail; LaDonna Jensen of Glenwood, Minn.; and Calvin and Marcella Huber of Lowry, S.D.
