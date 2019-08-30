Suzette Cote and Adam Walker of Missouri Valley announce the birth of their son, Connor William Walker, born Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Neb.
Connor weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Connor has one brother, Skyler Walker.
Grandparents are George and Donna Walker of Missouri Valley.
