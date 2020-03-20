An 80th birthday Open House was held on Saturday, March 14, from 2-5 p.m., for Luella Hatcher Andersen at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St. in Missouri Valley.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
Top 10 List
-
2 injured in near head-on collision on Highway 30
-
Governor issues Directed Health Measure for Washington County
-
Three Rivers Public Health Department reports possible COVID-19 exposure
-
Blair Community Schools closed indefinitely
-
Coach Mues to part ways with Arlington wrestling
-
What's canceled or changed due to coronavirus?
-
Carl A. Paine
-
More than 3,500 Washington County residents without power
-
Blair mayor, city staff monitoring coronavirus situation
-
COVID-19 changes the landscape of Harrison County life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.