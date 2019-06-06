Kenny Archer will celebrate his 80th birthday with a party at the Party Barn, 31929 Coldwater Ave., Honey Creek, on Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. to ?.
Be sure attend and wish him well. Enjoy some food and conversation. No gifts please.
Everyone is welcome.
