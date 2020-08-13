Richard Heller of Portsmouth will mark his 90th birthday on Aug. 19. His family is planning a card shower in his honor. Cards will reach him if sent to PO Box 92, Portsmouth IA 51565.
His family includes Gary and Deb Heller, Omaha, Neb.; Bob and Sue Heller; Lenexa, Kan.; Joann Miller, Harlan; Paul and Valerie Heller, Ellicott City, Md.; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His wife is the late Barbara (Sondag) Heller.
Richard grew up in Portsmouth and was co-owner/operator of Heller Oil Co. until his retirement. He also spent four years in the Navy during the Korean War. He has been very active in the community and church in many different areas over the years.
