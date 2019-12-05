Card Shower for Shirley Finken 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Shirley Finken Submitted Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Shirley Finken will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 8. Please help her celebrate by joining her family in a Card Shower. Cards may be sent to Shirley Finken, 3239 Overton Ave., Logan, IA 51546. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Dec 5 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 5 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 6 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Missouri Valley Needle Arts Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 7 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Dec 8 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Dec 8 Blair Jam Session Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Dec 8 Mexican Food at the MV Eagles Club Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Top 10 List Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery Parking right-of-way issue on Missouri Valley’s North First Street decided SUV flips due to icy conditions on County Road P37 No restaurants mean less traffic, community dining One person transported after rollover Dana campus redevelopment earns Project of the Year Highway superintendent: County Road 34 near Boyer Chute gone Janet Rae Mallette Garage near Kennard destroyed by fire Clearing the shelves: Community shows support for Blair Bakery owners facing health issues Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
