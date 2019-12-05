The family of Betty Lundergard of Avoca invites family and friends to honor her in celebration of her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 8, with a Card Shower.
Well wishes can be sent to 612 E. York Rd., Apt. 18, Avoca, IA 51521.
Betty’s family includes her husband, Donald; daughters, Luanne Lundergard of Omaha, Neb., and Donna and her husband, Ron, of Tennant, three grandchildren and their spouses; as well as four great-grandchildren.
