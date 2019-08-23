Terry and Becky Coyle of Mondamin celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 23.
They are the parents of Darla Coyle of Early and Sally of Des Moines and grandparents to Kyle, Taya, Megan, and Molly Coyle and Chloe and Mia Jackson.
Terry and Becky celebrated this milestone earlier this summer with a family vacation trip to Anna Marie Island in Florida.
