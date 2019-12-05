Fred and Margaret (Kenkel) Straight will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Nov. 22. The couple was married in Woodbine in 1969.
The Straights have three children, Chad of Belle Plaine, Matt (Jill) of Logan, and Brett (Kristin) of Omaha Neb., and they have seven grandchildren, ages 21 to 2.
Their family is requesting a Card Shower in their honor. Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 116 S. Elm Ave., Logan, IA 51546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.