Larry and Kathryn John

Larry and Kathryn (Bertelsen) John are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Nov. 15.
The couple was married at the Church of Christ in Missouri Valley. They two children, Susan (Erik) Strater of LaVista, Neb., and Debbie (Ben) Byers of Lincoln, Neb.; and six grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations may be mailed to 3011 Ave. M, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
