Tim and Mary Hamer of Missouri Valley will be celebrating 50 years of marriage this August.
Tim grew up in Pisgah and Mary in Little Sioux, both graduating from West Harrison High School.
An Open House in their honor will be held at the Loess Hills Lavender Farm, 2278 Loess Hills Trail, Missouri Valley, on Sunday, July 21, from 3-5 p.m.
The couple requests no gifts, but if you are unable to attend, please send cards to 2278 Loess Hills Trail, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
Hosting the Open House are their children, Russ (and Kari) Hamer of Battle Creek, Neb., Jeff (and Danika) Hamer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Terry (and Amy) Hamer of Knoxville, Tenn., along with their seven grandchildren.
