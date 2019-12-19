Card Shower Dec 19, 2019 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Darlene and Stan Pitt Tonia Copeland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stan and Darlene Pitt of Logan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 5. Their family would like to honor them with a Card Shower. Cards may be sent to Stan and Darlene Pitt, 2605 Overton Ave., Logan, IA 51546. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Dec 19 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 20 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Missouri Valley Needle Arts Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Needle Arts Group Christmas Party Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 21 Santa in Little Sioux Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21 Christmas Sing-A-Long and Live Nativity Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Top 10 List Two transported after accident on U.S. Highway 30 in Blair No charges in accident that killed 11-year-old Blair boy 'She was like a second mom and grandma' Repairs to be made at OBMS Missouri Valley Highway 30 bypass down to two alternative routes M. Enid Heady New tattoo shop opens in Blair Woman who led police on chase with daughter in car takes plea deal Two transported after Highway 133 accident Missouri River levels drop to lowest point since March Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
