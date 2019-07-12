Wendell and Colleen (Gorham) Alton of Richland, Wash., formerly of Pisgah, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on June 27.
The couple was married at the United Methodist Church in Logan when they eloped on June 27, 1945.
Before retirement, Wendell was a self-employed dragline operator and Colleen was a homemaker.
The couple’s children include Terry (Cathy) Alton of Richland, Wash.; Kevin (Shawn) Alton of Richland, Wash.; and Brenda Alton of Lakeport, Calif. They have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to Wendell and Colleen Alton, 933 Long Ave., Richland, WA 99352.
