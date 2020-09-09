The Logan City Council first discussed fencing the city lagoon during the Aug. 10 city council meeting, as requested by Logan resident Bill Pryor. The Logan City Council revisited Pryor’s request at the Aug. 24 meeting.
Pryor requested fencing, and shared cost to erect it, so he could run cattle on his land, which adjoins the lagoon property.
At that time, the matter was tabled to allow Pryor time to obtain a bid, as well as provide a timeline and plan for the fence, including the type of material he wished to use.
During the most recent meeting, the city council discussed fencing the entire lagoon property and potentially running sheep on the land to reduce the amount of upkeep necessary on the land.
“Sheep won’t stand in the water, cattle will,” Mayor Clint McDonald said. “Maybe it is time for us to get a quote to just fence in the whole lagoon system and do it right.”
Because the cost would increase significantly, and because several adjacent landowners could be impacted, McDonald asked city council members Scott Moss and Jason Sporrer to contact the Jefferson Township trustees about the matter, as they are the board in charge of hearing and deciding fencing matters.
Sporrer and Moss were then asked to report back to the city council after that had been accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.