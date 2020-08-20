It is back-to-school time for students throughout Harrison County. For some kids, that might mean going as far as the family room.
Many families have begun investigating homeschooling options as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues spreading.
Though school districts throughout Iowa have developed online learning opportunities, families may be asked to prove medical necessity.
There are several resources for families considering home education, including the Home School Legal Defense Association and Homeschool Iowa.
Homeschool Iowa is a statewide network that offers support for homeschooling families, and it monitors legislation that may impact those families.
Homeschool Iowa’s mission is to equip homeschooling families with resources and tools that allow families to home educate, encourage home educators, and protect homeschooling freedom.
Denise Jacobsen, the Region 12 Representative of Homeschool Iowa, offers local support to homeschooling families, counsels new home educators, connects families to local homeschool groups, and finds answers to families’ questions and needs.
Jacobsen offers this advice to parents considering homeschooling, “Relax! Homeschooling is a journey with a lot of twists and turns. Plan one day at a time, one year at a time, and be reassured in knowing that there is no single ‘perfect’ way to home educate, and you can continually make adjustments. Get connected with other homeschoolers, read about home education, decide what you want your homeschool to look like. Don't try to recreate the public school classroom at home.”
Tammy Cooperrider of Modale has homeschooled eight children over the course of 15 years, and she is currently homeschooling her 16-year-old son.
She began educating her children at home for safety, and later, because each kid had different educational needs.
She enjoyed the tailor-made education her kids received.
“My second group of children were having different issues in school. My son was dyslexic. Some of my kids were struggling, and some were advanced,” she said. “Two of my children were so advanced, they were transferred to another school, but I still felt that they weren’t being challenged enough.”
Homeschooling allowed her kids to each work at their own level and at their own pace.
Cooperrider used the Home School Legal Defense Association and connected with homeschooling associations, such as Homeschool Iowa, as well as groups set up for homeschoolers on social media platforms.
She advocates interacting with other homeschooling families and ensuring kids get plenty of interaction time with others.
“It is one of the most important things – to make sure your kids get to interact with other children,” she said. “Get them involved in something. Reach out to other homeschooling moms and get involved in the groups.”
Parents can choose the homeschool option at any time, choose a different homeschool option if necessary at any time, or can have their student return to public school at any time.
“If a student is currently enrolled in a public school, they must notify their school, and if using any of the three reporting options, complete their paperwork and file with their school district by Sept. 1 or within 14 calendar days of removing the student from school,” Jacobsen said. “Don't be afraid to try a different approach if what you started with isn't working. Remember, relationships and character matter more than a curriculum. If you give your student the love of learning, they will fill in any holes as needed on their journey in life.”
More information, including Iowa’s five legal homeschooling options, can be found at www.homeschooliowa.org or at the Home School Legal Defense Association website at www.hslda.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.