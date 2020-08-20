The Harrison County Board of Supervisors, at their Aug. 10 meeting, discussed the termination of the second 28E agreement with the City of Pisgah.
This second agreement focuses on the bridge loan.
The board previously terminated another 28E agreement, but the City of Pisgah has not acted on that first termination.
“I did speak with the Pisgah mayor,” Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham said. “The City of Pisgah also has to terminate that, but they haven’t. They were waiting for the second resolution.”
The county cannot move forward with the second 28E agreement until Pisgah acts on the first.
Bonham added that the City of Pisgah’s next regular meeting is in September, but that they might be encouraged to call a special meeting.
“They will have to continue paying us until then,” Harrison County Attorney Jennifer Mumm said.
Additionally, Supervisor Walter Utman reported that several citizens had asked him why the courthouse offices remain by appointment only and are frustrated with busy phone lines.
“They try to call and can’t get through; it’s busy,” he said. “Then they get here and have to call again to get in and it’s still busy.”
Additional lines were discussed, but then additional people have to be available to answer those lines.
Bonham added that most courthouse offices don’t want voicemail service as time doesn’t allow for them to check voicemail throughout the day.
While the board members expressed understanding, they upheld their decision to operate by appointment.
“It is painful, but it is just the times we are in,” Utman said.
“I think we are doing the right thing,” Supervisor Tony Smith said.
