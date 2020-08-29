Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
Betty J Murphy Estate;Carey M Seuntjens; $245,000.00;Lots 1 & 2 Block 52 1st add Dunlap
REAL ESTATE MORGAGE
Trish Lynn Poskevich;MERS; $368,000.00;Lot 47 Cottonwood Hills PH I
Julie Bogardus;MERS; $323,000.00;Par B Lot 5, Pt Lot 4 NWNW, pt SWNW 31-80-41
Rochelle R Hildreth;Logan State Bank; $49,700.00;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan
Rochelle R Hildreth;The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines; $7,500.00;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan
David W & Annette Kuhlman;Washington County Bank; $12,000.00;pt SWSE 10-79-45
Christopher M & Colleen M McAvin;MERS; $291,620.00;Lot 38 Melody Oaks
Dillon J Neumann;Frontier Savings Bank; $204,500.00;pt NWSE 10-78-43
Joseph A & Vivian M Colgan;MERS; $215,000.00;Lot 30 South Pointe Estates
Ronda J Sanne;MERS; $100,273.00;W100' N1/2 Lot 8, W100' Lots 9 & 10 Block 38 Reel's Logan
Toni Hanson Waite & Richard Waite;MERS; $125,757.00;Lots 6 & 7 Block 64 Woodbine
Kevin & Meredith Van Houten;MERS; $265,000.00;pt NWNE 11-81-41
Kathy A Cusey;First National Bank of Omaha; $100,000.00;Lots 31 & 31A South Pointe Estates
Jonathan A & Jennifer A Connealy;American National Bank; $35,415.00;Lot 33 Melody Oaks 1st add
Ashton Anthony Storm;United Bank of Iowa; $166,650.00;W1/2 Lot 1 Block 43 Blair's Mo Valley
Roy L Jr & Cynthia M Haynes;Logan State Bank; $230,000.00;Lot 7C Eastern Acres
PARTIAL RELEASE
American Bank NA;Christopher A & Lisa K Feller; ~~~;Parcel B SWSW 5-81-43
QUIT CLAIM DEED
David Charles Dickman;Cody Archer; $1.00;N146' Lot 21, Lot 20 exc E50' S34' Block 28 Dunlap
Kristy Cimino;Brad & Lisa Schiltz; $9,500.00;Lots 19 & 20 Block 14 LSV
Sean Patterson Sr & Margaret Milner;Margaret Milner; $1.00;Lots 63 & 64 Block 4 LSV
City of Missouri Valley, Iowa;Tony Miller Sr; $1.00;Lots 2 & 3 Block 14 Seaton's Mo Valley
RELEASE
Citibank Federal Savings Bank;Franklin E & Victoria M Stamm; ~~~;S5' Lot 3, all Lot 4 Block D Winter's add Woodbine
First National Bank of Omaha;Amber D & Scott D Nelson; ~~~;Parcel C pt lot 1 of lot 3 + pt lot 2,Parcel A pt Lot 2 SWSE 24-80-42
SW Iowa Planning Council;Long View Townhomes; ~~~;Parcel B SESE 10-78-44
Midstates Bank NA;Marta & Joseph Janousek; ~~~;N70' Lot 4 Block 5 Mondamin
MERS;Marie E & Phillip N Rangel; ~~~;W70' Lot 8 Block 65 TLCO's 3rd Mo Valley
Logan State Bank;Korey D & Samantha R Bruken; ~~~;Lot 22 Harris Grove Country Estates PH III
Logan State Bank;Michaela McHugh; ~~~;Lot 6 Oak Hills Estates
Premier Bank;Trish Lynn Poskevich; ~~~;Lot 47 Cottonwood Hills PH I
American National Bank;Andrew C & Vicki C Martens; ~~~;N77' NENW S of Block 19 Persia 9-78-41
Wells Fargo ;Patricia Ellen Schwery; ~~~;E571/2' S90' Lot 14 Block 69 3rd add Dunlap
Frontier Savings Bank;Gail P dba GHP Farms LLC; ~~~;pt NWSE 10-78-43
Community Bank;Jeanyce A & Craig C Hansen; ~~~;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan
MERS;Jerry K & Joy K Payne; ~~~;pt SENW, pt NESW 30-81-42
SW IA Housing Trust Fund Inc;Rebecca T Leslie & Joshua F Hamernik; ~~~;Lot 7 Block 14 1st add Mondamin
TRUSTEES WARRANTY DEED
James G & Lorraine K Linhart Revocable Trust;Sluga Properties L.P.; $1.00;Parcel A pt W1/2SWNW 12-79-44
WARRANTY DEED
Steven J & Denise Wessling;Julie Bogardus; $1.00;Par B Lot 5, Pt Lot 4 NWNW, pt SWNW 31-80-41
Jeanyce A (Melby) & Craig C Hansen;Rochelle R Hildreth; $1.00;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan
Sluga Properties L.P.;James G & Lorraine K Linhart Revocable Trust; $1.00;Parcel B pt E1/2SWNW 12-79-44
Vincent R & Rebecca A Orr;Christopher M & Colleen M McAvin; $1.00;Lot 38 Melody Oaks
Gail P Hunter dba GPH Farms LLC;Dillon J Neumann; $1.00;pt NWSE 10-78-43
Jerry & Debra Carroll;Jerry & Debra Carroll; $1.00;Lot 9 Block 29 Blair's Mo Valley
Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club Estates LLC;Justin S & Emily K Cunard; $1.00;Lot 1 Country Club Estates
Ryan L.P. and Stephany A Coenen;Richard Waite & Toni Hanson Waite; $1.00;Lots 6 & 7 Block 64 Woodbine
Brosnahan Farms LLC;Ashton Anthony Storm; $1.00;W1/2 Lot 1 Block 43 Blair's Mo Valley
Justin P & Tracy L Emrich;Justin T & Amanda J Wagner; $1.00;Lots 4 & 5 Block 62 WLICO's 1st Woodbine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.