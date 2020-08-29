Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.

COURT OFFICER DEED

Betty J Murphy Estate;Carey M Seuntjens; $245,000.00;Lots 1 & 2 Block 52 1st add Dunlap

REAL ESTATE MORGAGE

Trish Lynn Poskevich;MERS; $368,000.00;Lot 47 Cottonwood Hills PH I

Julie Bogardus;MERS; $323,000.00;Par B Lot 5, Pt Lot 4 NWNW, pt SWNW 31-80-41

Rochelle R Hildreth;Logan State Bank; $49,700.00;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan

Rochelle R Hildreth;The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines; $7,500.00;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan

David W & Annette Kuhlman;Washington County Bank; $12,000.00;pt SWSE 10-79-45

Christopher M & Colleen M McAvin;MERS; $291,620.00;Lot 38 Melody Oaks

Dillon J Neumann;Frontier Savings Bank; $204,500.00;pt NWSE 10-78-43

Joseph A & Vivian M Colgan;MERS; $215,000.00;Lot 30 South Pointe Estates

Ronda J Sanne;MERS; $100,273.00;W100' N1/2 Lot 8, W100' Lots 9 & 10 Block 38 Reel's Logan

Toni Hanson Waite & Richard Waite;MERS; $125,757.00;Lots 6 & 7 Block 64 Woodbine

Kevin & Meredith Van Houten;MERS; $265,000.00;pt NWNE 11-81-41

Kathy A Cusey;First National Bank of Omaha; $100,000.00;Lots 31 & 31A South Pointe Estates

Jonathan A & Jennifer A Connealy;American National Bank; $35,415.00;Lot 33 Melody Oaks 1st add

Ashton Anthony Storm;United Bank of Iowa; $166,650.00;W1/2 Lot 1 Block 43 Blair's Mo Valley

Roy L Jr & Cynthia M Haynes;Logan State Bank; $230,000.00;Lot 7C Eastern Acres

PARTIAL RELEASE

American Bank NA;Christopher A & Lisa K Feller; ~~~;Parcel B SWSW 5-81-43

QUIT CLAIM DEED

David Charles Dickman;Cody Archer; $1.00;N146' Lot 21, Lot 20 exc E50' S34' Block 28 Dunlap

Kristy Cimino;Brad & Lisa Schiltz; $9,500.00;Lots 19 & 20 Block 14 LSV

Sean Patterson Sr & Margaret Milner;Margaret Milner; $1.00;Lots 63 & 64 Block 4 LSV

City of Missouri Valley, Iowa;Tony Miller Sr; $1.00;Lots 2 & 3 Block 14 Seaton's Mo Valley

RELEASE

Citibank Federal Savings Bank;Franklin E & Victoria M Stamm; ~~~;S5' Lot 3, all Lot 4 Block D Winter's add Woodbine

First National Bank of Omaha;Amber D & Scott D Nelson; ~~~;Parcel C pt lot 1 of lot 3  + pt lot 2,Parcel A pt Lot 2 SWSE 24-80-42

SW Iowa Planning Council;Long View Townhomes; ~~~;Parcel B SESE 10-78-44

Midstates Bank NA;Marta & Joseph Janousek; ~~~;N70' Lot 4 Block 5 Mondamin

MERS;Marie E & Phillip N Rangel; ~~~;W70' Lot 8 Block 65 TLCO's 3rd Mo Valley

Logan State Bank;Korey D & Samantha R Bruken; ~~~;Lot 22 Harris Grove Country Estates PH III

Logan State Bank;Michaela McHugh; ~~~;Lot 6 Oak Hills Estates

Premier Bank;Trish Lynn Poskevich; ~~~;Lot 47 Cottonwood Hills PH I

American National Bank;Andrew C & Vicki C Martens; ~~~;N77' NENW S of Block 19 Persia 9-78-41

Wells Fargo ;Patricia Ellen Schwery; ~~~;E571/2' S90' Lot 14 Block 69 3rd add Dunlap

Frontier Savings Bank;Gail P dba GHP Farms LLC; ~~~;pt NWSE 10-78-43

Community Bank;Jeanyce A & Craig C Hansen; ~~~;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan

MERS;Jerry K & Joy K Payne; ~~~;pt SENW, pt NESW 30-81-42

SW IA Housing Trust Fund Inc;Rebecca T Leslie & Joshua F Hamernik; ~~~;Lot 7 Block 14 1st add Mondamin

TRUSTEES WARRANTY DEED

James G & Lorraine K Linhart Revocable Trust;Sluga Properties L.P.; $1.00;Parcel A pt W1/2SWNW 12-79-44

WARRANTY DEED

Steven J & Denise Wessling;Julie Bogardus; $1.00;Par B Lot 5, Pt Lot 4 NWNW, pt SWNW 31-80-41

Jeanyce A (Melby) & Craig C Hansen;Rochelle R Hildreth; $1.00;E100' Lot 1 & N8' E100' Lot 2 Block 56 Reel's Logan

Sluga Properties L.P.;James G & Lorraine K Linhart Revocable Trust; $1.00;Parcel B pt E1/2SWNW 12-79-44

Vincent R & Rebecca A Orr;Christopher M & Colleen M McAvin; $1.00;Lot 38 Melody Oaks

Gail P Hunter dba GPH Farms LLC;Dillon J Neumann; $1.00;pt NWSE 10-78-43

Jerry & Debra Carroll;Jerry & Debra Carroll; $1.00;Lot 9 Block 29 Blair's Mo Valley

Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club Estates LLC;Justin S & Emily K Cunard; $1.00;Lot 1 Country Club Estates

Ryan L.P. and Stephany A Coenen;Richard Waite & Toni Hanson Waite; $1.00;Lots 6 & 7 Block 64 Woodbine

Brosnahan Farms LLC;Ashton Anthony Storm; $1.00;W1/2 Lot 1 Block 43 Blair's Mo Valley

Justin P & Tracy L Emrich;Justin T & Amanda J Wagner; $1.00;Lots 4 & 5 Block 62 WLICO's 1st Woodbine

