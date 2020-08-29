Against; For; Amount; Cost; Surcharge; Action.

Troy D Marasco;Dakota M Costanzo;$377/mo;1/2 CC; Child Support + $50/mo Cash Medical

Amber M & Ronald L Flock;Credit Acceptance Corporation;$9,969.48;CC; Civil + CC

Clayton K Marth;State of Iowa; CC; Contempt Costs

Jordan L Boysen;State of Iowa; Criminal Complaint 10 days in jail

Trent J Barber;State of Iowa; $100.00; Criminal Complaint

Scott D Wilson;State of Iowa;$1,250.00;$130.00;$187.50;Criminal Complaint  264 days in jail

Ashley Helmuth;Veridian Credit Union;$1,100.14;Small Claims + INT

Steven M Kelso Hartshorn;State of Iowa; $60.00; Criminal Complaint 1 night in jail

Kendra R Walker;Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC;$1,354.73;CC; Small Claims + INT

Daniel L Dechaine;State of Iowa; $100.00; Criminal Complaint

Bonnie E Dollen;Accredited Collection Service Inc;$348.17;CC; Small Claims + INT

Justin J Tapp;Cavalry SPV 1 LLC;$1,953.00;CC; Small Claims + INT

Shay Reetz;Credit Management Services Inc;$3,724.70;CC; Small Claims + INT

Jose F Lara Pantoja;State of Iowa;$270/mo;CC; Child Support  

Drew D Goodrich;State of Iowa;$370/mo;CC; Child Support + $159/mo Cash Medical

Betty J Pitts;State of Iowa;$65.00;$60.00;$147.75;Criminal Complaint

Abbreviations used in this report: N/A = Not Applicable;  CC = Court Cost.

