The Harrison County Department of Public Health announced on Monday, Aug. 10, the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.
The victim, who is unnamed in the press release, was a man aged 41-60 who was hospitalized. He was the county’s 76th confirmed positive case.
He contracted COVID-19 through community spread, according to the press release, as he did not have contact with a known COVID-19 case and his case was not related to travel.
“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Brad Brake, Harrison County Public Health Director. “Harrison County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”
Harrison County Public Health officials urge all residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing when in the community.
All residents should stay home as much as possible and have only one family member leave for essential items, such as groceries and medication.
Stay home when even mildly ill, even if the illness would not normally prevent you from everyday activities.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper arm, and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
