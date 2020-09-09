After reviewing a total of 15 applications totaling $7.3 million at the Aug. 20 telephonic meeting, the CAT Grant Review Committee awarded 12 recipients, including the CREW Center, the new regional wellness center in Woodbine.
Committee member Valerie Van Kooten asked why the county’s financial commitment of $1,000 did not reflect the potential regional impact of the center.
“They just were not comfortable with the way their finances are,” Sprecker said. “I would actually urge your committee to think about being more definitive. I think if you could put something in there making it more aligned with the scale of the project, would make it helpful for those of us doing fundraising and projects.”
“My main question is the request at $900,000 is significantly more than we have been granting for projects of this type,” Committee Chairman Mike Broshar said. “If we were to reduce that significantly, how confident are you that you would be able to raise the additional funds?”
“Well, because we have raised close to $14 million, we are quite confident we could make up that gap. We’ll go back to some of our donors.” Woodbine Main Street Director Deb Sprecker said.
As with all CAT grant awards, the agencies are then required to make the remainder within 90 days, which in Woodbine’s case is approximately $700,000, according to CREW Board President Darin Smith.
Sprecker added that the project received a Wellmark Grant totaling $25,000 and that a $150,000 grant is pending as well.
Smith, too, was confident that local and regional individuals and philanthropic organizations, as well as federal grants would cover the needed amount.
Smith added that the shell is nearly complete, and crews are beginning the interior work. The project is on track to be completed in December with a January opening.
Additionally, on Monday, Aug. 31, the CREW Center Board announced that Kane Thompson has been hired for the executive director position.
Currently, Thompson, a Woodbine alumnus, is the UNI strength and conditioning coach, but he will begin in his new position Sept. 15.
In a press release, Thompson stated, “One of the best pieces of advice given to me was ‘to remember where you come from.’ Having grown up in Woodbine, I credit a lot of my success as a student-athlete and a health and wellness professional to the upbringing I had in the Woodbine community. Harrison County has always been home for my family. We are more than excited to be able to come back to a place that has done so much for us. I look forward to bringing my experiences and expertise to the local community and to the region.”
Cassie Reisz of Blair, Neb., has accepted the director position for Building Blocks Academy, a nonprofit childcare center located in the CREW Center.
Currently, Reisz, a UNO graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work, is the director of Little Blossoms Child Care in Blair.
Reisz stated, “As a social worker, I have always seen the importance of learning opportunities and family support systems. The past few years, I have found my passion in helping children obtain those through childcare,” said Reisz. “I look forward to this exciting opportunity to serve Woodbine and the surrounding area.”
