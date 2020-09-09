Harrison County Public Health announced on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the second COVID-19 related death in the county.
A male, aged 41-60, with few underlying conditions, has succumbed to the virus. According to the press release, it is not currently known where the victim contracted the virus.
At the same time, two more positive cases were reported. The first, a male aged 41-60, and the second, a female, aged 61-80.
Those two cases brought the total count of positive cases to 146 in Harrison County and were followed the next day by two more cases, for a total of 148.
The two positive cases, both male, reported by Harrison County Public Health on Wednesday, Sept. 2, were household contacts of a previous positive case. One is aged 0-17 and the other is aged 18-40.
Harrison County Public Health is currently monitoring seven of the county’s 148 confirmed cases.
