The Missouri Valley and Modale United Methodist Churches are hosting a unique worship opportunity, “Church on the Green,” in the Modale City Park on Sunday, Sept. 6.
This offers participants a chance to worship from their car, just as you are, or from lawn chairs or picnic blankets – as long as social distancing is observed.
Worship begins at 10 a.m., but if the weather doesn’t cooperate it will be moved to the Modale United Methodist Church, located at 108 E. Haley Street.
