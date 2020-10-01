The Rams were busy this week in Western Valley Conference action as they faced OA-BCIG on Sept. 22, Ridge View on Sept. 24, and competed in the WVC tournament on Sept. 26.
While the Rams didn’t win a set against OA-BCIG on Sept. 22, they were competitive, falling 25-18, 25-22, and 25-19.
Cadence Koenigs led the Rams with six kills and Emily Kovarna had five kills. Ashlyn Blake recorded three kills.
Keely Kuhlmann had nine assists and Anna Heck had four.
Kovarna led the defense as she collected eight digs. Blake and Rachel Allen each had three digs.
The strong point of the night for the Rams was their serving as they recorded 11 aces as a team. Allen had five aces and Blake and Kuhlmann each had two aces.
MVAOCOU hosted Ridge View in their first home game of the season. Things didn’t go the Rams way as they lost 25-18, 25-18, and 25-10.
On Saturday, MVAOCOU took part of the WVC tournament at the Sloan site. The Rams lost to Kingsley-Pierson (21-4, 21-16), Westwood (21-13, 21-16), and Siouxland Christian (21-17, 21-11). They also faced Woodbury Central. See complete results from the WVC tournament in next week’s Mapleton Press.
