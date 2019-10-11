2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 7 – Oct. 11, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0
Underwood 20 East Sac County 0
Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6
Class A, District 10
Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12
Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0
Westwood 21 West Monona 0
Class A, District 9
AHSTW 34 Nodaway Valley 14
St. Albert 27 Riverside 6
Earlham 42 Southwest Valley 6
Class A, District 2
IKM-Manning 21 Alta-Aurelia 7
Ridge View 21 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 14
Sioux Central 8 Manson Northwest Webster 0
Class 2A, District 9
Greene County 26 Atlantic 0
Carroll Kuemper 45 Red Oak 0
OABCIG 54 Shenandoah 7
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 55 West Harrison 14
CAM 68 Boyer Valley 18
Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14
Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12
8-Man, District 7
Fremont-Mills 58 East Mills 21
Stanton 42 Sidney 28
8-Man, District 1
Ar-We-Va 70 Siouxland Christian 38
Harris Lake Park 33 Newell-Fonda 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18 River Valley 8
Remsen St. Marys 57 West Bend Mallard 0
Class 3A, District 1
LeMars 8 Sioux City Heelan 7
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 35 Spencer 13
Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0
Class 3A, District 9
Glenwood 54 ADM 18
Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6
Winterset 41 Creston 32
