2019 Friday Night Scoreboard

HS FB, Week 7 – Oct. 11, 2019

Class 1A, District 9

Cherokee 44 MVAOCOU 0

Underwood 20 East Sac County 0

Treynor 36 Missouri Valley 6

Class A, District 10

Tri-Center 35 Lawton-Bronson 12

Woodbury Central 27 Logan-Magnolia 0

Westwood 21 West Monona 0

Class A, District 9

AHSTW 34 Nodaway Valley 14

St. Albert 27 Riverside 6

Earlham 42 Southwest Valley 6

Class A, District 2

IKM-Manning 21 Alta-Aurelia 7

Ridge View 21 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 14

Sioux Central 8 Manson Northwest Webster 0

Class 2A, District 9

Greene County 26 Atlantic 0

Carroll Kuemper 45 Red Oak 0

OABCIG 54 Shenandoah 7

8-Man, District 8

Audubon 55 West Harrison 14

CAM 68 Boyer Valley 18

Coon Rapids-Bayard 33 Glidden-Ralston 14

Exira/EHK 28 Woodbine 12

8-Man, District 7

Fremont-Mills 58 East Mills 21

Stanton 42 Sidney 28

8-Man, District 1

Ar-We-Va 70 Siouxland Christian 38

Harris Lake Park 33 Newell-Fonda 0

Kingsley-Pierson 18 River Valley 8

Remsen St. Marys 57 West Bend Mallard 0

Class 3A, District 1

LeMars 8 Sioux City Heelan 7

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 35 Spencer 13

Storm Lake 24 Denison-Schleswig 0

Class 3A, District 9

Glenwood 54 ADM 18

Harlan 14 Lewis Central 6

Winterset 41 Creston 32

