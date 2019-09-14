2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 3 – Sept. 13, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 64 Cherokee 19
East Sac County 35 Ridge View 8
West Monona 44 MVAOCOU 6
Missouri Valley 55 Riverside 42
Treynor 49 Shenandoah 20
Underwood 49 Tri-Center 33
Class A, District 10
Lawton-Bronson 12 Hinton 6
CB St. Albert 38 Logan-Magnolia 7
Westwood 21 AHSTW 7
Woodbury Central 14 LeMars Gehlen 2
Class A, District 9
Earlham 48 Pleasantville 12
ACGC 54 Nodaway Valley 0
Southwest Valley 48 West Central Valley 6
Class A, District 2
South O’Brien 15 Alta-Aurelia 0
FD. St. Edmonds 40 Eagle Grove 8
South Central Calhoun 31 IKM-Manning 0
Pocahontas Area 31 Manson Northwest Webster 0
Sioux Central 29 Akron-Westfield 0
Class 2A, District 9
Clarinda 34 Atlantic 20
Greene County 48 Saydel 7
Glenwood 48 Carroll Kuemper 6
Osceola, Clarke 34 Red Oak 27
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 48 Exira/EHK 6
Boyer Valley 34 West Harrison 14
CAM 56 Glidden-Ralston 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Woodbine 49
8-Man, District 7
Bedford 60 Stanton 34
East Mills 52 Griswold 0
8-Man, District 1
West Bend-Mallard 52 Ar-We-Va 20
Harris Lake Park 49 River Valley 6
Remsen St. Marys 61 Kingsley-Pierson 2
Newell-Fonda 56 Siouxland Christian 8
Class 3A, District 1
Hull Western Christian 10 Sioux City Heelan 0
Denison-Schleswig 49 Thomas Jefferson 21
LeMars 27 Sheldon 25
Spencer 28 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Storm Lake 26 Humboldt 15
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 41 Sioux City East 0
Class 3A, District 9
Harlan 34 Carroll 21
Lewis Central 70 Abraham Lincoln 7
Carlisle 36 Creston 21
ADM 36 Grinnell 25
Winterset 35 North Polk 21
