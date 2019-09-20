2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 4 – Sept. 20, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Emmetsburg 35 Cherokee 33
IKM-Manning 17 East Sac County 7
Woodbury Central 55 MVAOCOU 0
Westwood 41 Missouri Valley 8
Treynor 58 Red Oak 0
Underwood 21 CB St. Albert 7
Class A, District 10
Lawton-Bronson 24 Ridge View 6
Hinton 34 Logan-Magnolia 0
ACGC 52 Tri-Center 20
West Monona 20 Akron-Westfield 12
Class A, District 9
AHSTW 33 Martensdale St. Marys 29
Earlham 55 Madrid 15
Nodaway Valley 62 West Central Valley 0
Shenandoah 52 Riverside 14
Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 7
Class A, District 2
Alta-Aurelia 28 Pocahontas Area 6
Bishop Garrigan 28 FD St. Edmonds 15
South Hamilton 36 Manson Northwest Webster 6
South O’Brien 42 Sioux Central 16
Class 2A, District 9
Harlan 49 Atlantic 13
Greene County 28 Gilbert 0
Denison-Schleswig 37 Carroll Kuemper 7
Storm Lake 48 OABCIG 26
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 86 Woodbine 69
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Boyer Valley 20
CAM 60 West Harrison 22
Exira/EHK 43 Glidden-Ralston 20
8-Man, District 7
East Mills 46 Bedford 18
Sidney 76 Griswold 46
8-Man, District 1
Harris Lake Park 60 Ar-We-Va 6
Newell-Fonda 45 Kingsley-Pierson 8
Remsen St. Marys 63 River Valley 0
West Bend Mallard 60 Siouxland Christian 28
Class 3A, District 1
Spencer 35 Humboldt 6
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 34 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
LeMars 62 SC North 13
SC Heelan 58 SC West 0
Class 3A, District 9
ADM 31 Boone 0
Bondurant-Farrar 31 Creston-Orient-Macksburg 22
Dallas Center Grimes 28 Glenwood 9
Lewis Central 60 Thomas Jefferson 14
Winterset 28 Ballard 12
