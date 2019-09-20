Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.